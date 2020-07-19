'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Teases Acting Return After Firing

✖

Tom Bergeron may have just been fired from Dancing With the Stars, but he might already have a new career path in mind. On Twitter, Bergeron responded to a tweet from the official Murder Mysteries account that asked him to be a part of the Canadian series. Based on his response, it seems like the former television host may return to his acting roots.

While you likely know Bergeron from his hosting stints on DWTS, America's Funniest Home Videos, and Hollywood Squares, he has also acted in a few projects over the years. In the past, he has appeared in the film Candy Jar, Castle, and Star Trek: Enterprise. On Wednesday, just a couple of days after he was let go from DWTS, Bergeron received a message from the official Murder Mysteries Twitter account that expressed that he's welcome to come on the program anytime (their message came after Bergeron jokingly tweeted that he was going to "hound" the show for a role). In response, the former DWTS host wrote that he was "dead serious" about appearing on the series. He said that he wouldn't want to play dead necessarily (like he did on Castle), but that he would like to "be the bad guy (not James Gillies level bad, tho)." He ended his tweet by writing that he would like to DM (direct message) the show about appearing on it, so it looks like fans should prepare for Bergeron's debut on Murder Mysteries sometime in the near future.

Don't toy with me. I'm dead serious. Not that I want to be dead on the show. I already was killed off on an episode of "Castle." But I'd LOVE to be the bad guy (not James Gillies level bad, tho). Let's DM about it. 😉👍 https://t.co/7NZOkj7prS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 15, 2020

As previously mentioned, this Twitter exchange came a couple of days after Bergeron was let go from DWTS along with his co-host, Erin Andrews. He broke the news himself on Twitter, writing on Monday evening, "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" In response to the firings, ABC released a statement in which they expressed that they were taking DWTS in a new, "creative direction." It was later reported that Tyra Banks would serve as the new host of the dance competition program.