Erin Andrews Speaks out After Tyra Banks Named New 'Dancing With the Stars' Host

Erin Andrews has entered the conversation after her former co-host Tom Bergeron cracked a joke about Tyra Banks replacing the longtime Dancing With the Stars duo. The Fox Sports personality responded with her signature good humor after Bergeron cracked a joke about not having his "monogrammed towels" from the set returned to him, as his supermodel replacement has the same initials.

Andrews then broke her silence on her replacement with the same kind of quip, retweeting Bergeron's comment and asking, "You got towels [Tom Bergeron]??" alongside a winking and laughing emoji. Andrews' joke was met with comments from fans who found her "irreplaceable" and the "glue of the show."

The abrupt shift in Dancing With the Stars casting was announced by Bergeron himself Monday evening, when he tweeted, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Soon after, ABC released a statement that revealed Andrews had also been axed as the show went in a "new creative direction" ahead of Season 29, scheduled to air this fall. Soon after, Andrews commented on the end of her time on i, thanking her production family for "6 memorable seasons." She added that those six years "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Despite the unfortunate end of her time on the show, Andrews concluded on a positive note, saying she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

Later that day, ABC announced that Banks would star as the duo's replacement, which she said in a Wednesday interview on Good Morning America producers thought would help take the show to the "next level." She added of her time speaking with production, "I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join, Andrew Llinares, and... he's like, 'Tyra, you just don’t know. It's gonna be next level.' We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."