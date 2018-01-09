Dakota Johnson Watched Angelina Jolie Try to Ignore Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes

There were no shortage of memorable moments at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, but the best parts of an awards show are sometimes the things that slip through the cracks upon first viewing. Such was the case with this moment between actresses Dakota Johnson, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, which one viewer caught and quickly shared with the world via Twitter.

In a screenshot posted by Instagram account @obviousbutamazing, Aniston is seen on stage presenting two awards alongside Carol Burnett. Johnson, seated at her table, is intensely watching Jolie, across the table, for her reaction. Whether it was just in the moment caught by the user or throughout Aniston’s time on stage, Jolie appeared to be deliberately not looking at Aniston, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

In addition, the audience then gave Burnett a standing ovation, so Jolie also stood, clapped and moved her eyes to the general direction of the stage.

Like many viewers, Johnson was likely wondering what would transpire between the two women, who were the subject of tabloid fascination in the 2000s due to their rumored feud. Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt before they divorced and he married Jolie, although that couple split in 2016.

Both Aniston and Jolie were at the Golden Globes to act as presenters, so there had already been speculation about whether the two would interact at the event.

Needless to say, Twitter was here for the scene.

