Craig Robinson Performance Canceled After Gunman Fires Weapon Inside Comedy Club

The Office actor Craig Robinson canceled a performance at a Charlotte, North Carolina comedy club Saturday night after a man fired a gun in the venue. Robinson and the audience were evacuated before the gun went off, police said. No injuries were reported and the unidentified suspect is in custody.

Around 9 p.m. ET, a man "brandished" a firearm inside the Comedy Zone club on NC Music Factory Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The venue was "quickly" evacuated before the suspect fired the weapon. The suspect was taken into custody. "I'm glad that nobody got hurt," a witness told Fox46. "I'm glad it wasn't fatal."

After the evacuation, Robinson shared his experience on social media, assuring his fans he is safe. "I'm cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they're like 'everybody get out.' It was a moment for sure," Robinson said, notes Variety. The Hot Tub Time Machine star filmed his video while watching Big Time Rush perform at the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, saying he was told to go there while police investigated the "active shooter" situation.

Robinson's Saturday show was part of his four-night stand at The Comedy Zone. He has another show scheduled for Sunday night. Saturday Night Live comedian James Austin Johnson tweeted that his Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham shows this week were canceled "due to circumstances beyond my control."

Robinson is best known for playing Darryl Philbin on NBC's The Office, which is now streaming on Peacock. He also had a recurring part on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and starred in Fox's Ghosts. He now leads the Peacock series Killing It, which was renewed for a second season last month. The show was created by Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Luke Del Tredici.

"We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in June. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies."