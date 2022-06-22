Peacock Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Peacock has officially renewed one of its hit new comedy series for Season 2. This week, the streamer announced that Killing It, which stars Craig Robinson (The Office) and Claudia O'Doherty (Netflix's Love), will be coming back for new episodes. At this time, there is no word on when Killing It Season 2 will debut, but Peacock subscribers can watch all of Season 1 right now. In addition to Robinson and O'Doherty, the show also stars Tim Heidecker, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

Killing It stars Robinson and O'Doherty as two mismatched idealists who wind up working together to hunt down large snakes in the Florida swamps for a contest with some big reward money. The unlikely duo finds themselves mostly taking one step forward and two steps back, while the blood being spilled along the way isn't all just from the slithering serpents. Speaking about the series renewal, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's Chairman of Entertainment Content, Susan Rovner, said, "We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson." Rovner added, "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies."

Killing It showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici — who also serve as writers and executive producers — added, "We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. 'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can't wait to make more!"

Finally, Universal Television President Erin Underhill praised Killing It by saying, "At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another...because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that's what makes it so special." Underhill continued, "We're excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two."