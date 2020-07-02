Courtney Stodden Posts Shirtless Video of Brian Austin Green Just After His Date With Model Tina Louise

✖

Courtney Stodden appears to be staking her claim with Brian Austin Green after the Beverly Hills 90210 alum was spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles with model Tina Louise amid his split from estranged wife Megan Fox. Hours after Green and Louise were spotted together, Stodden shared a video with a shirtless Green to her profile.

"9021 now I kn0w… ,” Stodden captioned the video, in which she jokes that she had "never seen" the actor before while giving a shout-out to someone named Ashley. Green, 46, was rumored to be romancing Stodden, 25, after the two were photographed grabbing a meal together on June 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

This date came just weeks after Green confirmed that he and Fox had split. On May 18, he revealed on his ...with Brian Austin Green podcast that the two had been on a break since December 2019 and had been struggling in their relationship for a while. "She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green said of the split. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

For now, Green added, the two are working on successfully co-parenting sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. "It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," he said of his divorce. "I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that."

Meanwhile, Fox has been moving on as well, dating Machine Gun Kelly after first meeting him in March on the set of the upcoming indie thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass. The two have been spotted out and around town sharing PDA, and in May, Fox starred in the artist's music video for "Bloody Valentine," in which she portrays his girlfriend and gives him a steamy near-kiss. Earlier this month, Kelly appeared to confirm their relationship was official, tweeting a lyric from his single, "I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f—.’ Life imitated art on that one."