Courtney Stodden Does Her Best ‘Baywatch’ With Bouncy Slow-Motion Video

The beach drama series Baywatch revolutionized many things about pop culture, creating iconic red bathing suits and turning Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff into household names. Another key element of the series was its depiction of curvaceous women running in slow-motion, recreated and parodied throughout many movies and TV shows. 22-year-old celebrity Courtney Stodden decided to recreate the iconic run for her Instagram followers, opting for a skimpy bikini instead of a red one-piece.

Coming to save you… maybe 🌊😜 #baywatch A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on May 13, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

The TV series was such a massive success in the ’90s that it has inspired a new major motion picture starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario. Similar to the success found with the 21 Jump Street films, Baywatch aims to take the basic premise of the series while injecting lots of raunchy humor and, of course, slow-motion running.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stodden must have been swept up in the excitement of the upcoming film, having someone film her jogging, adding the caption “Coming to save you… maybe,” while making sure to use the “baywatch” hashtag.

UP NEXT: Courtney Stodden Celebrates Her Dog’s Birthday With Risque Video

This is far from the first time the celebrity has showed off her figure on Instagram, regularly taking any opportunity she can get to pose in super skimpy outfits.

Earlier this year, Stodden separated from her husband of six years, Doug Hutchison, bringing a close to the controversial relationship.

MORE NEWS: Courtney Stodden Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Roller Coaster At Disneyland

Stodden met Hutchison when she was only 16 years old, enrolling in an acting class the actor was teaching. The two hit things off and decided to marry, even though Hutchison is 30 years Stodden’s senior.

The newly-single celebrity made headlines recently about her quest for love, enrolling in a dating service online. Rather than traditional dating sites like Match.com or OkCupid, Stodden signed up for a site in which men can bid on the possibility of going on dates with “attractive” women.

Many thought Stodden’s pictures were snagged from social media in order for the username to “catfish” their clients, but when Stodden posed for a photo with her username written on a piece of paper, it confirmed the account was the real deal.

If you think you’ve got the charm, or the bank account, to woo the celebrity, you can check out her profile here.

[H/T Instagram, courtneyastodden]