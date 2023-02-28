Courteney Cox Responds to Prince Harry's Story About Doing Mushrooms at Her Home

Prince Harry claims in his memoir that he partied at Courteney Cox's house and found "black diamond mushroom chocolates" in her fridge. The Friends star confirmed Harry visited her house but stopped short of saying whether he did mushrooms with her or not. Cox also referenced spotting Harry and Meghan Markle at Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal ceremony, which doubled as de Rossi's 50th birthday.

"He did stay here for a couple of days – probably two or three. He's a really nice person," Cox told Variety ahead of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling. Cox admitted she has not read Harry's book but hopes to listen to it soon because it is entertaining. However, she has heard about the story of the mushrooms.

"But yes, it's gotten back to me about it," Cox said. "I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out." Cox added that she saw Harry at de Rossi's birthday party but did not talk to him since he was in the middle of conversations with others.

In Spare, Harry claims he was hanging out with friends in Los Angeles in January 2016, when someone suggested they take their party over to Cox's house. Since he is a Friends fan, the idea of "crashing at Monica's house was highly appealing" to him, he wrote, reports Variety. Cox invited more people over, including Will Arnett, who is only referred to as an actor from The LEGO Batman Movie. Arnett apparently said "hello" to Harry in his Batman voice and showed Harry and his friend Cox's refrigerator, where there were "black diamond mushroom chocolates."

"Someone behind me said they were for everybody," Harry wrote. "Help yourself, boys." Arnett did not partake, but Harry wrote that he are some and had a drug-induced trip in Cox's bathroom. He hallucinated that her silver trash can was talking to him.

This was not the only Friends-related story in Spare. In one chapter, he mentions having to do his own laundry while watching the hit sitcom. "People often speculated that I was clinging to my bachelor life because it was so glamorous," he wrote. "Many evenings I'd think: if only they could see me now. Then I'd go back to folding my underwear and watching 'The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding.'"

Harry also mentioned having a crush on Cox, notes Entertainment Tonight. "I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler," Harry wrote. "I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Cox played Monica on Friends and earned seven Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations as a member of the cast. Although she never earned an Emmy nomination during the show's run, she did pick up a nod as an executive producer for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. Last year, Cox returned to the Scream franchise as Gale Weathers in the fifth Scream film. The next one, Scream VI, opens on March 10.