'Scream 6' Trailer Unites Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox Against Brutal New Ghostface

The Scream 6 trailer is finally here, and it unites Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox together as they go up against a brutal new Ghostface. The clip opens with Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, respectively) as they run into a New York City bodega, desperately seeking help from an unseen threat. That threat turns out to be a new Ghostface, who makes it very clear that he does not play by the same rules as past bearers of the mask.

As the clip rolls on, we see the Carpenter sisters with their fellow Scream 5 survivors: twin brother-and-sister Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, respectively). Eventually, the Carpenter sisters meet Kirby Reed (Panettiere) who reveals that they all have something in common... they're all survivors of Ghostface. We also see Cox in a tense showdown with the new killer, and it quickly becomes apparent that his onslaught will not end. Soon, the group learns that whoever is under the mask is someone who's been idolizing all the killers from the past, like Billy Loomis, Sam's biological father. It all culminates in a montage of nail-biting sequences that are sure to have horror fans on the edge of their theater seats.

First portraying Kirby Reed in Scream 4, Panettiere's character is one of the only other notable past Scream figures to survive a showdown with Ghostface, along with Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott and Cox's Gale Weathers. She is the second Scream 4 actor to return after Marley Shelton reprised her role as Judy Hicks in Scream 2022. Notably, the new film is not just Panettiere's return to the hit horror franchise, as it also marks her first movie since 2016 and her first major studio theatrical release since Scream 4 was released in 2011.

In Scream (2022), Tara is stalked and attacked by Ghostface in Woodsboro, the town where the terror was born. This becomes just the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (David Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening.

The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees. Now, in the new film, Barrera, Ortega, Brown, and Gooding find themselves facing off with the masked killer once again, but this time he's using all of New York City to his advantage. Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10, while Scream 2022 is currently available to stream on Paramount+.