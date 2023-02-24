Courteney Cox Gets a Gen-Z Makeover: See Her Transformation

Courteney Cox recently gave herself a Gen-Z makeover, and she shared the stunning transformation on Instagram. In a Reels post on the social media site, the Friends star sits scrolling through photos of popular looks for young adults. She eventually settles on a style and gets to work.

As the Sam Smith and Kim Petras song "Unholy" plays, Cox does her hair and makeup, getting it all just right before heading to the closest. After flinging open the doors and choosing an outfit, Cox emerges to show off her new look. The actress is sporting high-waist jeans and a mesh crop top with an oversized hoodie. Het hair is done up in twisty pigtails, and, frankly, the whole ensemble gives off a '90s vibe that could have been sported by just about any character from the first two Scream movies, in which Cox stars, and returns for Scream 6, which will be released next month.

In the fifth Scream film (2022), Tara Carpenter (Ortega) is stalked and attacked by Ghostface in Woodsboro, the town where the terror was born. This becomes just the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (David Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Neve Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.

Now, in Scream 6, Tara and her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) find themselves facing off with the masked killer once again, but this time he's using all of New York City to his advantage. The film also brings back Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding and twin brother-and-sister Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. The pair are the niece and nephew of Jamie Kennedy's character Randy Meeks, who appeared in Scream and Scream 2, with a post-mortem cameo in Scream3.

Additionally, Cox is back as Gale Weathers, making her the only actor to appear in every current Scream film, since David Arquette's Dewey Riley died in Scream (2022), and it was previously announced that Neve Campbell would not be back as Sidney Prescott for Scream VI. Cox won't be alone, however, as Hayden Panettiere makes a triumphant return to the franchise in the film, reprising her Scream IV role as Kirby Reed. Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10, while Scream 2022 is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.