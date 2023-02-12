'Scream VI' Super Bowl Trailer Shows New Ghostface on the Attack

After haunting the citizens of Woodsboro, California for the past three decades, Ghostface invaded Super Bowl LVII. Just before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl Sunday evening, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group dropped the new trailer for Scream VI, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's upcoming addition to the popular slasher franchise, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 10. You can watch the "big game" spot below.

Marking the second new film since Radio Silence successfully relaunched the franchise with Scream (2022), which earned $140 million globally, Scream VI takes things to New York City, where the other survivors of Ghostface's most recent reign of terror – Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) – once again find themselves facing off against the masked villain, who "isn't like any other Ghostface." Returning to the franchise for the first time since Scream 4 is Kirby Reed ( Hayden Panettiere), with Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) also returning. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving also star. Neve Campbell, who portrayed Sidney Prescott throughout the first five films, will not appear.

"At the top of the film we see Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student. There's a lot of tension between her and Sam, she feels as though she's too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated," Ortega recently told Entertainment Weekly of Scream VI.

Ahead of the film's March 10 theatrical debut, a Scream VI Fan Event Screening is set to be held on Thursday, March, 9, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group announced. The event will make Scream history, marking the first time a film in the franchise has been released in 3D. Tickets for the fan event, which are now on sale, will not only get ticketholders access to a 3D screening at participating theatres with "special content," but also Scream-themed merch.

Scream VI, the second title in the franchise that won't involve horror legend Wes Craven, is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive produce. The movie is produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein; and executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. The film hits theaters on March 10.