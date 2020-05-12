Corey La Barrie: What to Know About Late YouTube Star

Shocking news struck the YouTube community when it was revealed that Corey La Barrie had died in a car crash. TMZ was the first to report the news of the 25-year-old, who died on his birthday.

The accident, which saw Ink Master star Daniel Silva driving the other car, occurred on Sunday night in Los Angeles. As for La Barrie, he had built up an impressive following on the video streaming platform. He saw his fame reach 337,000 subscribers on YouTube and 212,000 followers on Instagram. Born in Australia, La Barrie gained fame for his comedy skits, often times incorporating his roommates -- J.C. Caylen, Crawford Collins and Chelsey Amaro -- who also found fame on YouTube. His account first began in 2018. His final video on his channel was shared on May 9 and was entitled, "Deleting This Video in 24 hours..."

In addition to his own channel, La Barrie started up a separate stream with Collins called Corey & Crawford. There was also a separate Instagram account for the four roommates named after their house, which they dubbed "C4." In addition to being a star on social media, La Barrie excelled in athletics. After moving to California, La Barrie was a distinguished tennis player at San Clemente High School. His excellence at the high school ranks earned him a spot on the team at Saddleback College.

When news of his passing came out, his mother, Lissa Harrison, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram dedicated to her son. "My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver," Harrison's post read. "The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

His brother, Jarrad La Barrie, was the first to report on the news. In his emotional post on Instagram, Jarrad said he never imagined having to write something like this in his lifetime. But he decided to write the post because everyone deserved to hear the truth. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."