‘Coraline’ Author Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Babysitter, Others

Acclaimed fantasy author Neil Gaiman faces multiple sexual assault allegations, including claims from a former babysitter, as detailed in a new Vulture investigative report published Jan. 13. The accusations have prompted responses from both the writer and various entertainment studios involved in his projects.

Scarlett Pavlovich, who previously worked as a babysitter for Gaiman and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer’s child, alleges the author sexually assaulted her at his New Zealand home in February 2022. Pavlovich, who was 22 at the time, claims the incident occurred after Gaiman, then 61, suggested she use an outdoor bathtub while waiting for his child to return from a playdate.

The Vulture investigation includes testimony from eight additional women with similar allegations. Most accusers were in their 20s during the alleged incidents, while two were Gaiman’s employees and five were fans. The youngest accuser was reportedly 18 at the time. The outlet says it reviewed texts, diary entries, emails with friends, and police communications as part of its investigation.

Gaiman has strongly denied the allegations in a Jan. 14 statement on his blog. “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” he wrote. “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality.”

The accusations first emerged through Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, a six-episode podcast series from U.K. media outlet Tortoise last summer. The controversy has already impacted Gaiman’s ongoing projects, with Good Omens‘ third season reduced to a single 90-minute episode without his involvement.

“I’ve stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation,” Gaiman wrote in his statement. “I’ve always tried to be a private person, and felt increasingly that social media was the wrong place to talk about important personal matters.”

While The Sandman Season 2 remains scheduled for a 2025 Netflix premiere with Gaiman credited as writer and executive producer, other projects face uncertainty. IndieWire reported in September 2024 that Disney has paused its adaptation of The Graveyard Book following the allegations.

In his statement, Gaiman acknowledged past relationship failures while maintaining his innocence: “At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides. I also realize, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better… I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people’s.”

“Like most of us, I’m learning, and I’m trying to do the work needed, and I know that that’s not an overnight process,” Gaiman concluded. “I hope that with the help of good people, I’ll continue to grow. I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I’ll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.