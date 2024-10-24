Fantasy Series Gets Abrupt Ending After Sexual Assault Scandal

Good Omens will end with one last 90-minute episode rather than the previously announced Season 3. The Prime Video series adaptation was renewed back in December, but since then writer and showrunner Neil Gaiman has been hit with a slew of sexual abuse allegations, which canceled several of his projects. The fate of Good Omens was already in question, but this week Deadline reported the new plan.

Last year, Gaiman told SFX Magazine that Good Omens Season 3 would include the bulk of that planned sequel, and would likely be the series finale. According to Deadline, this new 90-minute replacement will feature writing previously contributed by Gaiman, but he will not work on it directly. His production company, Blank Corporation, is no longer involved either. A new writer will be hired to complete the finale. It will begin filming sometime in early 2025 in Scotland.

Good Omens is based on a 1990 novel by the same name, co-written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. The two had looked for chances to adapt it for the screen for years, and the project finally took shape in 2017 when Amazon and the BBC ordered a limited series. Gaiman was hired as the showrunner as well as a writer for the adaptation. His involvement helped assuage fans when Prime Video renewed the series for a second season, which extended the story beyond the book. According to Gaiman, he and Pratchett had outlined a possible sequel to their book, and that would serve as the basis for the continued series.

Good Omens is a primary-world fantasy about the onset of a biblical apocalypse. It stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley – unlikely friends whose mutual love of earthly things complicates the war between good and evil. Both are on board for this finale, but no other casting has been announced yet.

The series has a huge ensemble cast, and it’s unclear who will be called for in the big climax. Jon Hamm plays the archangel Gabriel, while Frances McDormand plays the voice of God. The casting pivoted greatly in Season 2, and it’s unclear which characters will be called back for the series finale.

Gaiman was in an open relationship with singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer from 2009 until 2022, and they were married for most of that time. Last month, Tortoise Media launched a podcast featuring interviews with five women who accused Gaiman of sexual assault and abuse. Some were in consensual relationships with Gaiman when the alleged assaults took place, while one was a nanny working for Gaiman and another was a tenant in a rental property he owned. Gaiman has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Good Omens Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S. The finale will begin filming early next year, but no release date has been announced yet. The original novel is available no in print, digital and audiobook formats.