Cops Called to Chris Rock's Home

Police were called to Chris Rock's New York City apartment over the weekend due to an uninvited visitor. The famed comedian was forced to call 911 on Sunday after he discovered man on his fire escape who reportedly appeared to be trying to film him in his Manhattan residence, according to sources and a New York Police Department spokesperson.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the sources and an NYPD spokesperson, the New York Post reported. Rock is said to have looked out his window only to see the man on the fire escape. Although the person "didn't attempt to gain entry" into Rock's apartment, located in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, per a source who spoke with Fox News Digital, Rock told police that the trespasser appeared to have a camera and may have been attempting to either film or take pictures of him, according to TMZ.

The comedian immediately called 911 after spotting the peeping tom. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled in a white Mercedes. The suspect has not yet been identified, but police said the man as wearing a dark jacket and pink crocs and is believed to be in his 20s. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Sunday incident marks just the latest example of police being called to celebrity homes due to unwanted visitors. Last month, security at Lady Gaga's Malibu, California home called police after a man showed up to the property with flowers for the singer. The man, who was not publicly identified, was known to the security team, as he had shown up to the property multiple times. The man was not arrested and did not face any charges. That same month, 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was arrested after he showed up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito, California, which they share with their two young children.

The scary incident involving Rock comes as the comedian is fresh off his comedy special Selective Outrage. The comedy special premiered in March and marked the streamer's first live event. The special went on to smash records, becoming Nielsen's most-streamed comedy special in a measurement week from March 6 to 12. The special jumped 48% over its opening weekend viewership to 798 million viewing minutes, Deadline reported at the time.