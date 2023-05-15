Police Reportedly Called to Lady Gaga's Home in Bizarre Incident

Police rushed to Lady Gaga's home last week after an uninvited visitor showed up looking for the singer. The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night after a man, who was not identified in reports, showed up to the singer's Malibu, California home with flowers, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ.

At this time, details of the incident are scarce, but law enforcement told TMZ they were called to the scene Thursday night by security after the man showed up at Gaga's property with flowers. The man only made it to the end of the musician's driveway before he was detained by security, who then called police to report a man on the property. When police arrived at the scene and spoke to the man, the man told them "he was just dropping off flowers" for the singer, who was home at the time of the incident but had no contact with the man.

According to Gaga's security team, the man is no stranger. In fact, he has reportedly showed up at the singer's Malibu property on numerous occasions, typically arriving with various gifts for Gaga. It is not known if police were called during those past incidences as well. The man was not arrested and does not face any charges in relation to the Thursday incident, but police did advise him to stop attempting to give Gaga gifts.

Unfortunately, Gaga is far from the only celebrity in Hollywood to have an unwelcome visitor show up at their home. In January, Valerie Bertinelli revealed she was forced to call police after she captured alleged burglars on surveillance video outside her home. According to Bertinelli, the men, one of whom could be seen in the surveillance footage wearing a black hat and carrying several bags, came to "scope out" her home but were seemingly scared off after noticing one of the security cameras light up. Just a few months later, a man and a woman showed up uninvited to Dallas star Victoria Principal's Malibu property. When police arrived at the scene, the pair explained that entered the property believing it was for sale, even showing police a conversation between them and an unknown person on Craigslist who was attempting to sell the home and who gave them permission to visit the place.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves had his own recent bizarre incident. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that police arrived at the actor's home after receiving a request to perform a welfare check on a 27-year-old woman. It is unclear if the incident was a prank or if the caller accidentally provided police with the wrong address.