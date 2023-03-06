Chris Rock Calls out Meghan Markle Over 'Racism Claims' Against Royals

Chris Rock delivered his brand new comedy special live on Netflix this past weekend and, during the hour-long stand-up routine — dubbed Selective Outrage — he called out Meghan Markle over her "racism claims" against the Royals. Referring to Markle and Prince Harry's claims that members of the Royal Family had wondered what their son Archie's skin color would be, prior to his birth, Rock quipped that "some of that s— she went through was not racism." He saw it as "in-law s—," rather.

"Sometimes it's just some in-law s—," Rock offered. "Because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f— is she talking about? 'They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be...' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' cause' even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. S—. We check behind them ears." He also lambasted Markle by saying that she was "acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf—ers? What the f— is she talking about, she didn't know?"

Rock continued, "The f—? It's the royal family, they're the original racists. They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like, 'a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie to the hip hip hop-a don't stop -- the racism.'"

Elsewhere in his new special, Rock tackled the subject everyone has been wondering about: the slap he got from Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars show after making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. However, while he had some jokes about Smith's size and the hit itself, the comedian seemed to focus more on what he perceived as the root issue behind why the actor swung at him. "Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn't have any entanglements," Rock said, referencing Pinkett-Smith's admission that she had an affair with August Alsina, who was a friend of her son, Jaden.

"His wife was f—ing her son's friend," Rock boldly reminded the audience. "Now, I normally would not talk about this s—, But for some reason, these n—as put that s— on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down." He continued, "We've all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us. Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than I did... Everybody called him a b—, and who'd he hit? Me!" Selective Outrage is now streaming on Netflix.