‘Contagion’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Sports New Medical Gloves in Paparazzi Photo

It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow is doing her part to slow the spread of coronavirus. The actress, along with husband Brad Falchuk, was spotted leaving a farmers market in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday but was sporting a pair of medical gloves, according to TMZ.

Among her many roles, Paltrow starred in the 2011 medical thriller Contagion, which follows the spread of a worldwide pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the film has seen an uptick in notoriety recently. Both because of current events and the fact that those events have led to mass amounts of self-quarantining across the U.S. and much of the world, meaning there’s not a lot left to do but watch TV at home. When people do have to leave their homes, health officials have recommended taking all the necessary precautions, which can include surgical gloves to help avoid spreading (or catching) COVID-19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kaley Cuoco, in fact, referred to Contagion in an Instagram story, when she described the scene at a Los Angeles airport in mid-March.

“We have made it to the airport. Interestingly enough, it’s quiet,” she said in the clip. “People aren’t like in the movie Contagion. I don’t see hazmat suits.” She later acquired a pair of gloves that she “stole from a cart over there” and documented the extra cleaning precautions she and her friends took before liftoff.

Paltrow, like Cuoco, are among the dozens of celebrities that have been seen engaging in such practices to help slow the spread of coronavirus, which has 33,404 reported cases in the U.S., with 400 reported deaths, The CDC reported on Monday. Several have even taken to social media to help wield their influence to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Earlier on Monday, Danny Devito tweeted out a video where he asked everyone “from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home.”

“I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know, I’m out of there,” he added while mimicking his throat getting cut. “So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around. Thank you. Watch a little TV why don’t ya?”

For tips on what can be done to help slow the spread of coronavirus, check out The World Health Organization’s website here.