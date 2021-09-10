Comedian Kate Quigley Shares Health Update After Suspected Overdose That Killed Fuquan Johnson

Kate Quigley is “still healing” after she was rushed to the hospital following a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose that killed three at a Los Angeles house party over the weekend. Quigley, a comedian and actress who has appeared in shows like My Super-Overactive Imagination and Add-TV, took to social media early Thursday morning to provide fans with a health update, also taking a moment to thank her followers for the outpouring of support they have shared amid this tragic time.

In her tweet, Quigley told fans that she will likely take a brief hiatus from social media amid her recovery, writing, “I’ve stayed off my phone a couple days & prolly will for a while.” Quigley added that she is “still healing mentally & physically.” The comedian said that “reading all the positive messages from u guys is makin me cry tnight. Thank u. So grateful for the support & love. U have no idea how much it’s helping.” Quigley previously revealed in response to one such message of support that she was “on the mend.”

https://twitter.com/KateQFunny/status/1435896916663947270?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Quigley was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4 after she was found unresponsive inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach. Three others — comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli), 48, as well as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson — were pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that all four suffered drug overdoses as the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl. As Quigley remained hospitalized, her mother, Fran Wyles, shared an optimistic outlook on her recovery.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time,” Wyles wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. “We are optimistic that she will recover (tho it won’t be quick). She is unable to post (contrary to reports) but we are hoping she might be able to tomorrow. Again, thank you.”

In the wake of the tragedy, the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where Fuquan and Johnson frequently performed their stand-up acts, changed the marquee outside the venue to read, “Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli.” The venue is also set to host a memorial service honoring the two late comedians on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Los Angeles Police Department, meanwhile, is continuing to investigate the incident, though a spokesperson said there “was no indication of foul play.” Autopsies will be conducted on the deceased to determine a cause of death.