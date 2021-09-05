Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker’s former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD’d from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she’s alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to “give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny,” along with a sad emoji.

Quigley and Rucker began dating shortly after the Hootie & The Blowfish frontman divorced his ex-wife. It’s unclear when they split but Quigley’s Instagram account still features photos of the two together as recently as May 2021. Rucker’s team tells TMZ they haven’t been together in months.

Sadly, the other three did not survive. Quigley’s close friend and comedian Fuquan Johnson, 42, was found dead at the scene. Two others, identified as Enrico Colangeli and Natalie Williamson, were also pronounced dead at the scene. It’s reported that all four did drugs together at the gathering.

What triggered their deaths will be determined by an autopsy. In the meantime, the LAPD homicide division has been notified. What role they will play in the investigation has yet to be determined.