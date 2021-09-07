Memorial Announced for Comedians Who Died in LA Overdose Incident

The Los Angeles comedy scene will pay tribute to the two comedians who tragically died of suspected overdoses at a LA party over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, who died at the scene alongside one other, will be honored during a Wednesday, Sept. 15 memorial service. The service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where the marquee currently reads, “Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli” and where Johnson and Colangeli often performed their stand-up acts.

Jack Assadourian Jr., a fellow comedian whose parents own the comedy club, confirmed the service in a Monday Instagram video. In the clip, Assadourian, who has mourned the two comedians in several posts, said, “I miss my friends.” Johnson and Colangeli, as well as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson, were found dead early Saturday morning inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach. Their deaths were reportedly the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to a preliminary investigation. The coroner will determine and release the official cause of death after autopsies are performed. Comedian Kate Quigley was rushed to a nearby hospital after she was found unconscious. She is expected to survive.

The tragedy has hit the comedy scene hard, with Assadourian telling The Sun, “everyone is said.” Assadourian said he initially “thought it was a joke” when he received news of Johnson and Colangeli’s death, explaining that he called them so many time, and I’m like ‘this is one sick joke.’” He said the comedians will never be forgotten. They are my brothers and I won’t let that happen” and added that they were “two of the most important people” in his life.

“They both were the life of the party and would light up a room. You always wanted to be around them,” he said. “We did shows together, toured together, spent holidays together, birthdays and major events – or even it was just on Monday. We were a family…. I lost two great people, I miss them very much.”

The memorial service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The comedy club shared over the weekend, “we lost two HaHa Family Members.” The LAPD Homicide division has since been notified about the three deaths, though they reportedly are not involved at this time.An LAPD spokesperson said there “was no indication of foul play.”