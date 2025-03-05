Comedian Apologizes to Millie Bobby Brown After She Called Out Critics of Her New Look

Matt Lucas has apologized to Millie Bobby Brown after the Stranger Things star called his comments about her appearance out publicly.

Soon after the 21-year-old actress called out “bullying” comments on Instagram, the 50-year-old British actor and comedian took to Instagram to clarify a post he had made on X (formerly Twitter) comparing her to one of his Little Britain characters and saying he was “mortified” one article claimed it was him coming for Brown.

“Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context,” he wrote. “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

He continued, “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x”

Lucas’ post included a photo of Brown following The Electric State premiere and Vicky Pollard’s “no but yeah but” catchphrase, although the Bridesmaids actor later clarified, “I love her, btw.”

Brown referenced the post and subsequent Daily Mail article that claimed Lucas “took a savage swipe” at her during a March 3 video on Instagram, in which she called out “bullying” she’s faced growing up in the public eye.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me.” She continued, “Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1, and because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman,” the Enola Holmes star added. “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”