Millie Bobby Brown Shocks Fans With Blonde Bombshell Transformation

Millie Bobby Brown is going blonde! The Stranger Things actress, 20, debuted a bold new look on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 1 after ditching her signature brunette locks for a blonde blowout following the wrap of her popular Netflix series. See the photo here.

In the first photo, Brown channels a Y2K vibe with early 2000s computer graphics over a photo of her showing off her bleached ‘do while wearing a slinky black gown with a dark lip and smoky eye. Two other photos show the Enola Holmes star, who married rock icon Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi in March, posing against the wall in the same outfit, playing with her hair as she emphasized the change.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Brown’s followers were quick to compare the actress to Britney Spears after she had previously expressed interest in playing the “Toxic” singer in a biopic. “Oh s—t. Is she actually playing Britney?!” one person asked, as another noted Brown was “ready to play Britney now.” A third added, “BRITNEY IS COMING.”

Brown first expressed her interest in playing Spears during a November 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling host Drew Barrymore, “I want to play a real person and I think, for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears.”

Millie Bobby Brown at the “Damsel” New York Premiere held at The Paris Theater on March 1, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

She continued, I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews how when she was younger,” adding, “I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Just a day after Brown expressed her ideas about playing the pop star, Spears took to her Instagram account to share her feelings about the potential casting. Although she didn’t name Brown specifically, the “…Baby One More Time” singer made it clear she didn’t approve, writing, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”