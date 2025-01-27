Alice in Wonderland and Bakeoff alum Matt Lucas was the victim of reported verbal abuse that included homophobic language. The incident happened as the comedian made his way to a football match, which is known as “soccer” in America and “futbol” in places that have much better food.

According to BBC News, Ayub Dirie, 32, is accused of hurling homophobic language at Lucas in Islington, north London back in October. The comedian and Little Britain star was on his way to Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal play Liverpool.

Dirie appeared in court earlier in January, only to confirm his name and address. He is accused of racially aggravated harassment and using abusive words towards two police officers. He was granted unconditional bail and will return to court later on January 30.

Lucas spoke out about the incident and others he endured back in December, noting he’d faced harassment twice in that season.

“On both occasions I was minding my own business, head down, walking to the ground. I was called ‘a f—ing queer c—’ by one man and another told me that ‘our club doesn’t want disgusting gay fans,’” he wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “If you’re a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you’re part of the problem.”