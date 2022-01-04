Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Simpson Survives ‘Severe’ Diving Accident: ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

Actress and singer Alli Simpson, the younger sister of Cody Simpson, is “extremely lucky to be alive” after she survived a diving accident. The 23-year-old Simpson shared photos and video from her hospital bed on Monday, revealing that she suffered two severe fractures in her neck. She also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye… for me, 2022 is not off to a great start… a broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” she wrote. Simpson said she dove into a shallow pool head-first and hit her head on the bottom. On New Year’s Eve, she had X-rays, an MRI, and CT scans done, helping doctors discover she had two severe neck fractures. She was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland, Australia to be seen by a neurosurgeon.

No immediate surgery is required and Simpson was sent home wearing a hard neck brace. She will have to wear it for the next four months as her doctors hope her neck will heal itself, she wrote. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord,” Simpson added.

Simpson is trying to stay positive. “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life,” she wrote. “As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since. To say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣”

She went on to thank her friends and family for staying in touch with her, cooking for her, and sending her gifts. She also thanked the medical staff at the hospital for everything they did to help. Lastly, she wished her fans a happy new year and shared some advice. “Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine,” she wrote. “Stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW ITS DEPTH!!!”

Cody, 24, has not commented on his sister’s scary situation. He is also an actor and musician and recently starred in the horror movie Smiley Face Killers. Simpson and Cody have a younger brother, Tom Simpson.