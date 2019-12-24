Cody Simpson Denies Cheating on Miley Cyrus After Spotted With ‘Playboy’ Model

After Miley Cyrus alluded to a breakup with boyfriend Cody Simpson this weekend following a candid sighting from paparazzi cameras of Simpson with Playboy Playmate, Jordy Murray, the Australian singer is setting the record straight and denying allegations that he was cheating on Cyrus. In a statement issued to Us Weekly on Monday, Simpson’s representative admitted there was nothing going on behind the captured photos.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told the publication on Dec. 23. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Per previous reports, the 22-year-old “On My Mind” singer was spotted in NYC over the weekend with Murray, while eyewitnesses revealed to the New York Post that he was spotted surrounded by women at the Little Sister Lounge, and allegedly kissed one of the women on the lips. But while the reported cheating is now up in the air, Simpson’s sister Alli admitted that there is no truth behind any cheating, nor a breakup with Cyrus.

“They’re together for sure,” Alli told Daily Mail Australia. “[Jordy Murray] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”

On the same day Murray was spotted with Simpson, Cyrus had released a sad Christmas single aptly entitled “Sad Christmas,” first sparking speculation of a split with her boyfriend of a few months.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” Cyrus wrote alongside a promo of the track shared to Instagram. “Was feeling like s— cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

While it’s unclear who she is referring to in the track, Cyrus has had an eventful year when it comes to her love life, first announcing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth this past August with the couple revealing the news in social media posts. Eleven days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Cyrus was later linked to MTV star, Kaitlynn Carter, who was healing from her split with The Hills star, Brody Jenner.

The “Malibu” singer began dating Simpson in October and have been pretty candid about their relationship, sharing intimate snaps of each other to their social media. The couple has not posted any photos together in the past month, which also contributed to speculation among fans of a split.

