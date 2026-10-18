Cindy Crawford Breaks Silence Weeks After Son Presley’s Sudden Death

Nearly a month after her son Presley Gerber suddenly passed away at the age of 27, Cindy Crawford breaks her silence about her family’s tragedy.

In her latest Instagram post, Crawford shared a photo of her son with wings. “Presley Walker Gerber,” she wrote, “July 2, 1999 – September 20, 2026.”

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The supermodel then shared a statement from her, her husband, Rande Gerber, and her daughter, Kaia.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” the statement read. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever.”

The Gerber family further stated, “We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad, and Kaia.”

Crawford then thanked photographer Sebastián Faena for the photo of her son.

Presley died while at a rehab facility. A rep for Crawford and her family confirmed the news. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the rep stated at the time of the announcement.

The local law enforcement also issued a statement about the situation. “On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27.”

It was further noted that detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play,” law enforcement officials noted. “The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.”

Presley often struggled with his mental health and addiction. In a 2025 Instagram post, Presley spoke about being on various medications to help with his anxiety attacks. Among the medications were Xanax and Valium

“So you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time and I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he said. “And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here and are willing to help or know someone that can help.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.