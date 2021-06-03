Ciara Debuts Waist-Length Fiery Ginger Red Hair Color

✖

Ciara's gone redhead! The singer, who is no stranger to experimenting with her hairstyle, debuted a vibrant copper hue to her new waist-length hair in an Instagram post last week. In the photo, she poses in jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt with her hands on her hips, proudly showing off her new red hair color. "Pelirroja," she captioned the photo, giving the Spanish word for redhead.

In the photo shared on Saturday, May 29, Ciara's tousled waves tumble down one side of her body all the way down to her waist. She tagged hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, who was responsible for the styling, though it's unclear if Ramîrez is responsible for the color too. It's clear that the red color is here to stay at least for a while, as she shared another photo a few days later on Monday rocking a bikini, coverup, shades and the same hair color. This time, her hair appeared a bit straighter and was parted down the middle rather than in a side part.

The "Level Up" singer received plenty of compliments on her new hair color. Her husband, Russell Wilson, wrote "My Queen" in the comments section of the first post while Vanessa Bryant left three fire emojis. "I love this," wrote LaLa Anthony alongside a few heart-eye emojis. "I love the red hair," one commenter wrote. "This color on you! It's giving 'Goodies' era," another said, referring to her 2004 album and hit song of the same name. "PLEASE KEEP THIS HAIR FOR THE ERA!" someone else wrote. "Yessssss ginger come throuuuughhhh," another wrote.

Last month, Ciara and Wilson landed a major business deal with Amazon, who announced that it signed the couple to a first-look deal where they will develop and produce scripted series and films through their Why Not You Productions. “We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

“They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.” Ciara and Wilson are just the latest celebrities to join Amazon's roster, which includes Lizzo, Margot Robbie, Forest Whitaker, Connie Britton, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Wilson, who has been the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback since he was drafted by the team in 2012, said he and Ciara have a deep love for the city of Seattle — which is coincidentally where Amazon is headquartered. In 2019 they became minority owners of the MLS team Seattle Sounders, joining a large group of ownership that includes Macklemore, Drew Carey and Ken Griffey Jr. “Seattle means so much to me and Ciara,” Wilson said at the time. “We’re fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture."