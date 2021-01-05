Ciara Shows off 28-Pound Weight Loss and Says She Wants to Lose 20 More

✖

Ciara is totally crushing her weight loss journey, revealing to her Instagram followers in a selfie on Monday that she has lost 28 pounds since setting herself a goal last fall. "Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021!" the "Level Up" singer wrote, crediting Weight Watchers for her success.

"Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!!" she continued. "This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer! 20 more lbs to go!" Ciara welcomed her third child, son Win Harrison, in July 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

In August, the mom of three revealed that her goal was to lose 48 pounds. "48lbs to go!" she captioned a selfie on the grass. "Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Win is Ciara's second child with husband Russell Wilson, who she married in 2016. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and Ciara is mom to son Future Zahir with ex Future. Ciara announced Win's birth with a video of herself holding her son in the hospital and singing "Happy Birthday" to him. "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" she wrote, sharing that her son was born on July 23 and weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

The 35-year-old revealed her partnership with Weight Watchers a few months later in September, sharing that she was "ready to level up up my plans post baby and beyond!"

"Leading a healthier lifestyle has always been a long term goal of mine," Ciara captioned an Instagram post at the time. "With my growing family and career I’m more focused on living a balanced life. I’m proud to share that I’ve joined the @ww family! The program is realistic for my goals and I’m having fun with the app! I’ve seen the impact it’s had on family and friends and I’m excited for the journey ahead.

She added that she "naturally lost 15lbs post baby and after starting the WW program, changing my eating, and working out, I’ve now lost the 5lbs I wanted. I’m ready to go after the rest I want to lose! Let’s go!!!"