Russell Wilson and Ciara Land Major Business Deal Together

Russell Wilson and Ciara have landed a major business deal that will take their brand to new heights. This week, Amazon announced it has signed the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Grammy-winning singer and actress to a first-look deal. The couple will develop and produce scripted series and films through their Why Not You Productions.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the couple said in a joint statement Tuesday. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Amazon continues to build its strong roster of talent to develop projects. The roster includes Lizzo, Margot Robbie, Forest Whitaker, Connie Britton, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

This isn't the only business venture Wilson and Ciara are involved in. In 2019, the couple announced they have become minority owners of the MLS team Seattle Sounders. They are part of a large group that includes, rapper Macklemore, actor and comedian Drew Carey and baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr.

“Seattle means so much to me and Ciara,” he said. “We’re fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture,” said Russell Wilson. “When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life. This city is a special place. The Pacific Northwest is a place we love and we get to raise our kids here and have a lot of fun while doing it. We want to bring the best soccer players in the world right here to Seattle.”

Wilson has played for the Seahawks since being drafted by the team in 2012. In his nine-year career, Wilson has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances while winning it all in 2013. Ciara is known for her songs "Goodies," "1, 2 Step," and "Promise," She has sold more than 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide.