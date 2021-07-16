Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Divide Assets Following Divorce: Who Keeps What?

✖

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have divided their assets following the couple's divorce finalization, and we now know a little about who gets to keep what. According to Entertainment Tonight, legal documents revealed that Haack will keep five of the couple's jointly-owned properties: four in California and one in Tennessee. She will also keep two vehicles: a Bently and a Range Rover.

In addition to the properties and vehicles, the Christina on the Coast star will also keep her wedding ring. The docs revealed that Anstead will keep seven vehicles, including a Ford Mustang, a Porche, and a Range Rover. He will also keep "100 percent ownership of his business ventures." The news comes after the couple split in 2020 and then finalized their divorce in June.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have divided their assets following their split last year.https://t.co/nEbIYO8VKA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 15, 2021

The former couple has been through quite a lot of change this past year. In September, Haack announced that she Anstead had separated. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

According to a previous report from Us Weekly, close friends of Haack and Anstead were "shocked" at their separation news. Per an insider, most of those closest to them seemed to think that things between the two were good. "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," the insider told the outlet.

In the wake of the news, In Touch Weekly reported that Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, had been giving her a lot of support. A source told the outlet that El Moussa — who is also her Flip or Flop co-star — "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife and her son with Ant. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the source said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."