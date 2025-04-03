Christina Fulton Sends Message to Ex Nicolas Cage Amid Son’s Assault Case

Nicolas Cage’s ex, Christina Fulton, is sending him a message amid the legal issues surrounding their son, Weston Coppola Cage.



Weston, 34, was ordered by a judge to complete a mental health diversion program on Wednesday after being charged with the assault of his mother in April 2024.



Being stopped by TMZ outside of the courthouse after the ruling, Fulton, 57, relayed a message for the Oscar-winning actor, 61. “Take care of my son. Our son,” she said.

Fulton continued that she was “happy that [Weston is] gonna go get some help,” and that she loves her son, but that she was “heartbroken” that he has not shown “remorse” or “accountability” for the alleged attack on her.

Weston was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily harm following an alleged incident with his mother last April in which she tried to get him help amid a “mental health crisis.”

Weston Cage Coppola and Christina Fulton attend the Fall/Winter Fulcage Collection Launch Party “Shop For A Cause” on October 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

In court, Fulton described the “night [her] son almost took [her] life” on April 28, 2024, in a statement to the judge. Fulton said she was out at dinner when she received a call that Weston had set his apartment on fire, as per Rolling Stone, but when she went to check on him, he “snapped” on her.

Fulton said her son grabbed her by her hair and pushed her to the floor of an elevator, getting on top of her to begin “crushing” and “suffocating” her. When the elevator opened, Weston then attacked a nearby friend, whom Fulton said saved her life.

“If it wasn’t for [the friend] who risked his life to save me, my family would have buried me, and Weston would have gone to prison,” she said, adding, “I’ve been demonized for being a good mother. Now I stand here, pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son.”

Earlier this year, Fulton took legal action against Weston’s father, claiming that the actor had ignored their son’s mental health concerns and enabled his troubling behavior. In March, the suit was dismissed in its entirety with prejudice.