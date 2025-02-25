Nicolas Cage’s Ex Sues Him for Enabling Son’s Alleged Attack on Her

Nicolas Cage’s ex-wife Christina Fulton is alleging that the actor is responsible, in part, for their son’s recent attack on her. The incident in question took place in April 2024. Fulton and her and Cage’s son, Weston, were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical. At the time, Fulton denied reports that she and her son argued, alleging instead he was experiencing a “mental-health crisis” and she was trying to get him help. Now, she says Cage ignored their son’s mental health-related issues and instead enabled Weston’s alleged behavior ahead of the incident, PEOPLE Magazine reports.

In her lawsuit, Fulton states: “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals. Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”

In July 2024, Weston was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and released on bond. Following his arrest, Fulton said she was “brutally assaulted,” stating “it is imperative” that Weston “receives the help he desperately needs.” She said, at the time, “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries. Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”

Instead of helping him with proper medical care and attention, Fulton says Cage has bailed Weston out of jail after violent incidents, and alleges the actor drinks alcohol with Weston “despite knowing his substance abuse history.” He also reportedly paid for his downtown Los Angeles condo, which is next to Cage’s. According to Fulton, Cage hasn’t ensured Weston receives the “necessary psychiatric” help, aided his “reckless” lifestyle and didn’t set rules or guidelines to help stop Weston’s alleged behavior.

In the filing, she adds: “Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability,” the lawsuit alleges.

Weston has been open about his addiction struggles. The father of four has been in treatment centers to address his issues and said previously his desire to get and stay sober is due to his children.