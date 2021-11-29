Christina Applegate Shares Update Following MS Diagnosis as She Turns 50

Christina Applegate is looking forward with hope in her 50th year. The Dead to Me actress celebrated her 50th birthday Thursday on Thanksgiving, opening up on Twitter about the difficult past year, which included her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one,” she wrote. “Sending so much love to all of you this day.”

Applegate continued, “Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.” The Emmy-winning actress’ message was met with support from her followers, many of whom revealed she was in their prayers. Applegate first shared her MS diagnosis on Twitter in August, calling it a “strange journey” thus far.

https://twitter.com/1capplegate/status/1464072336840085504

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a-hole blocks it.” Asking for privacy moving forward, the star added, “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do.”

After coming forward with her diagnosis, Applegate was met with support from many, including her The Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair, who was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. “Loving you always,” Blair commented on her post. “Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

Blair announced her MS diagnosis in October 2018, two months after having been diagnosed. “I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote at the time. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.” The Cruel Intentions actress revealed in August that she was in “remission” from MS and that her prognosis was “great.”

Applegate has previously struggled with health issues, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, which prompted her to have a double mastectomy. In 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a precautionary measure against developing more cancer, as she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation with a greater risk of developing the disease.