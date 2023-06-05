Chrissy Teigen Thought She Had an Identical Twin After 'Insane' DNA Mishap

Chrissy Teigen took fans on a wild ride on Instagram late Saturday night. She was close to being convinced she had an unknown identical twin sister after taking a recent DNA test. The news sent her "spiraling" for an "insane" 24 hours, as she checked in with her family to confirm she did not have a secret sister.

Teigen, 37, told fans she recently began looking into her family history, which inspired her to use the 23 and Me ancestry program, reports Entertainment Tonight. Her results showed she had an identical twin sister, which was a complete shock to her. "At this point, I'm spiraling," Teigen said.

Instead of thinking that 23 and Me had made a mistake, Teigen decided to check with her father, Ron Teigen Sr., first. "Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina and are there two of me?" Teigen asked him. "He starts laughing and saying, 'No, I was there. There were not two of you.' I'm like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"

Next, Teigen called her sister Tina Teigen to ask if she had a long-lost twin sister. Tina gasped at first, which made Teigen think the answer was affirmative. "At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life," Teigen said. "This is why I'm co-dependent because my twin was ripped away from me. I've always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues."

Tina helped Teigen calm down and reminded her that she was supposed to do an episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots. Although the episode never ended up airing, the producers did ask her family to take DNA tests. They used secret names, so the rest of the world couldn't look up their data. "My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself," Teigen said.

While Teigen's Finding Your Roots episode never came to fruition, her husband, John Legend, was featured in a 2012 episode. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helped the singer trace his heritage back to the 1800s. He discovered one of his ancestors was Peyton Polly, a slave who attained his freedom. Legend, 44, and Teigen married in 2013 and are parents to Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, and Esti Maxine, who was born in January.

Last month, Teigen shut down rumors that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti. She shared a photo taken during her C-section. "Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" she captioned the photo in reference to a troll who accused her of using "something called a moon bump" during her pregnancy.