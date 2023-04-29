Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Full-Body' Sickness: 'This Week Kicked My Ass'

Chrissy Teigen is fighting through some tough times while she deals with a persistent illness. Even while ill, taking care of her children is her top priority, especially her three-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, who appears by her side in an Instagram photo from Thursday. "I don't think I've ever felt so full-body sick," Teigen, 37, captioned the picture, which shows her laying on the couch, surrounded by blankets and holding baby Esti. "This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!" Despite feeling under the weather, she poked fun at her uncovered feet with her typical humor. "Also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they're long, they're to climb banana trees," she joked. The source of the illness may have had something to do with a family excursion earlier this month aboard a Disney Cruise Teigen took with husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, and Esti Maxine. It was such an eventful trip that Teigen returned exhausted. She tweeted, "leaving a disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet".

Teigen wrote later in that thread, "4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents," but perhaps the more interesting detail she included was, "I'm coughing up… something." Earlier this week, Teigen revealed via Instagram Stories that she fell ill after going on the cruise. "I am still… madly sick, from this f— cruise," Teigen said in a video that showed her bundled up in a robe. "I never get sick," she stated before adding, "I love germs. The gift that keeps on giving."Later that day, she updated her followers, saying she had to eat "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach. "But if I eat I get nauseous," she explained, adding, "I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

Legend announced that he and Teigen welcomed their baby girl Esti on Jan. 13 at a private concert. He said he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that despite not getting much sleep, he felt "energized" after spending several days in the hospital with Esti. In the days following, Teigen shared her first official photo of her baby. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," she wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."