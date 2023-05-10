Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo to Prove She Didn't Use Surrogate for Baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen is taking on doubters head-on. In response to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for the birth of her 4-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, the entrepreneur posted some visual replies on Sunday. "Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen, 37, quipped over an intimate photo taken after her cesarean section, per PEOPLE. "Obsessed with this comment," Teigen said about a troll who said Teigen was "born male" and had a "moonbump" during pregnancy before claiming to be "a huge fan of Chrissy by the way." While pregnant, Teigen also addressed social media followers who wondered when her and husband John Legend's newest family member, would arrive. A few words were issued to impatient followers by the cookbook author, who is also the mother of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. "'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr,'" Teigen, 37, wrote on Instagram in response to her messages, "how do you think I feel thank u."

The journalist Yashar Ali commented that "this happens every time" Teigen is pregnant, that "it's like people lose concept of time," and she agreed. "I announced in August!" Teigen replied, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. "I'm not a possum." Teigen acknowledged in her pregnancy announcement that "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least but joy has filled our home and hearts again." In an interview with CBS in September, Legend reflected on their journey together. "You know it's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before," said the 43-year-old EGOT winner on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, referring to the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks. "But we really feel excited."

He added that Luna and Miles couldn't wait to meet their new sibling, noting, "It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced. And I think we've both grown so much. And we're ready. We're ready for a new baby in our lives." Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about her first cesarean section in March – and why the procedure was "so exciting" to her. "I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said of her previous births. "I really love surgery." "I like that I've seen both experiences," added Teigen. "The incision is a lot and you never know how your stomach's going to come together," she recalled of the surgery. "I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that to me is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything."