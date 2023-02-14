Chrissy Teigen Clowns Husband John Legend Over His Latest Outfit Choice

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to poke fun at John Legend's expense. On Twitter, Teigen joked about her husband's latest ensemble, comparing it to something reminiscent of her beloved "piggies." Legend even mentioned in his original post that Teigen was "clowning" him for his fashionable moment.

On Instagram, Legend posted a photo of himself doing his "own stadium tunnel fashion shoot" while at Monster Jam. In the background, Teigen can be seen trying and failing to hide so that Legend could have his moment. The singer referenced the hilarious shot by writing that his wife was "clowning" him in the background. She also did exactly that on Twitter in regard to his outfit. Legend wore a fuzzy beige jacket to the event, which Teigen couldn't help but poke fun at.

I just realized why john wore this coat last night. he wanted me to love him like I loved the piggies pic.twitter.com/dbrqKFFNba — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 12, 2023

She wrote on Twitter that she realized why Legend wanted to wear the coat. According to Teigen, Legend wanted her to "love him like I loved the piggies." Her comment came a day after Teigen posted about her love of furry pigs after watching a video of the adorable animals in action. To cap off her fun take, she photoshopped an image that showcased Legend in his own fuzzy coat alongside the piggies.

Teigen and Legend, in "piggie" fashion, attended Monster Jam a few days prior. The family is fond of the event, as Teigen, Legend, and their kids, Luna and Miles, attended in 2021, per Yahoo. Considering the extreme nature of the event, the newest member of their family, baby Esti, likely wasn't in tow this time around. In January, Teigen and Legend revealed that they welcomed their third child.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X." Legend also posted a sweet message on social media about the happy news.

"On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy," The Voice coach wrote. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."