Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Shades Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry for 'Creepy' Behavior

Chrissy Teigen has given her two cents on those now viral videos of male celebrities who matched with young women on dating sites. After two women came forward with their stories about matching with actors Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry on the exclusive dating app Raya, Teigen slammed the matches as "creepy."

The cookbook author, who only just recently returned to Twitter after deleting her account, spoke out on the matter on social media Thursday. In a tweet, Teigen threw shade at both parties, writing, "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it's tacky to release private messages." She added, "ya both wrong." While Teigen didn’t name either of the celebs by name, her tweet came just days after two women shared video messages they had received from Affleck and Perry after matching with them on Raya. Raya is an exclusive, members-only dating app that features celebrities, influencers, and other public figures.

The first of those videos came from a woman named Nivine Jay, who shared a video to TikTok that she said Affleck sent her after they matched on Raya. Jay explained that after matching with the actor, she quickly unmatched with him, assuming he was a catfish, though she was surprised to later see a video from him on Instagram saying "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." At this time, Affleck has not addressed the video, and Jay, who played a sorority girl in Neighbors and is the author of the love story Cry Baby, told E! News that while she had "seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep," she didn't think "that's fair." She went on to exlain that she "wasn't making fun of him in the video," but was rather "making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."

After seeing Jay's video, Kate Haralson released her own celebrity interaction. On TikTok, Haralson, now 20, shared video from her FaceTime conversation with Perry, which occurred after they matched on Raya when she was 19. The clip showed the two playing 20 questions to get to know each other. Haralson told Page Six that while none of the questions were sexual in nature, he did feel uncomfortable at times, also revealing that the Friends actor asked her, "Am I as old as your dad?" Perry has not yet spoken out on the video.

While Jay's TikTok clip is still posted, Haralson has since deleted her video because she "did feel a little bit bad" because Perry was a "nice guy." She added, "feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of." Haralson also said she and Jay have been in touch since their videos went viral.