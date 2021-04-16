Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter After Nearly 1 Month

✖

Chrissy Teigen is choosing to take "the bad with a good." Nearly one month after announcing she was leaving the social media platform, the cookbook author and celebrity host has officially returned to Twitter. Teigen returned to the platform Friday morning, sharing with fans why she decided to come back three weeks after she made the decision to stop tweeting.

In her first tweet since March, Teigen revealed that it "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself." She also joked that she wasn't a fan of missing out on "belly chuckles randomly throughout the day" and her departure from the platform meant she could no longer enjoy losing "like 2000 friends at once lol." In a second tweet, Teigen said, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

It was in late March that Teigen initially announced her decision to leave the platform, sharing that "it's time for me to say goodbye." She explained that the platform "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively" and her "desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" She went on to say that she was "deeply bruised" and admitted that she made plenty of mistakes "in front of hundreds of thousands" and that she has learned "an incredible amount" over the years. She added that she "f—ed up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity."

"I'm just a sensitive s–, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded. After deactivating her account shortly after sharing that update, Teigen further opened up about her decision to leave the platform on Instagram, where she explained Twitter "no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu.”"

Since returning to the platform Friday, Teigen has already resumed her humorous tweeting habits. After one fan asked, "How have you been what's going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly," Teigen replied, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."