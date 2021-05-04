Influencer Reveals Video Ben Affleck Sent Her After She Unmatched Him on Dating App

✖

Ben Affleck seems to have romance on his mind. On Monday, the Gone Girl actor went viral on TikTok after an influencer by the name of Nivine Jay posted a hilarious video Affleck allegedly sent her after they matched on the exclusive dating app Raya. Opening up about the moment in a now-viral TikTok video, Jay recalled how the actor sent her the video after she unmatched with him, believing it wasn’t really Affleck.

Set to the viral tune of "Waking Up in the Morning," Jay wrote, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram" over the video. The short clip then cut to the video message Affleck reportedly sent her. In the clip, the Oscar-winner can be heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me?"

Since sharing the video on Monday, it has been viewed more than 2.8 million times and has earned hundreds of thousands of likes, with plenty of Jay's fellow TikTokers chiming in. In the comments section, one person joked that "THIS IS A CULTURAL RESET." When one person said "the way he said 'its me' my soul would have left my body," Jay confirmed that her "soul did leave my body." Another person suggested that Jay "better bring that to all job interviews." Several others, however, cast doubt on the clip, suggesting that video of Affleck could potentially be a Cameo.

At this time, it is unclear when the alleged interaction occurred, and while Affleck has not yet responded to the now viral video, PEOPLE reports that he did previously confirm back in a 2019 Instagram post that he uses Raya. After reports surfaced that he was using the dating app, Affleck took to social media to humorously write, "HA, you got me. I'm dating." Raya is an exclusive, members-only dating app that features celebrities, influencers, and other public figures. According to Page Six, Affleck has been using it since as early as October of 2019, and Rebel Wilson told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa show in June that she has "seen Ben Affleck" on the app, according to Pop Crush.

In a statement to E! News addressing some of the controversy surrounding her video, mainly concern that sharing Affleck's clip was an invasion of privacy, Jay said, "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video. l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."