Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash for Giving Boot to ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

The Roseanne reboot premiered this week to massive ratings, but not everyone is happy about the series return.

Multiple stars have spoken out against the reboot due to star Roseanne Barr’s support of Donald Trump, and one of those celebrities is Chrissy Teigen, who offered her thoughts on Twitter on Thursday, March 29.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization,” Teigen wrote in response to one of Barr’s tweets that read “NAZI SALUTE.”

Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization. pic.twitter.com/OnEmeh3oxW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

The model then noted that she was a fan of the original Roseanne, writing, “I loved that damn show. Before the lottery win and heart attack, of course.”

I loved that damn show. Before the lottery win and heart attack, of course. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

Teigen’s tweet was referencing the fact that the last season of the show saw Roseanne‘s family win the lottery and John Goodman’s character, Dan, suffer a heart attack that killed him, though he is alive in the reboot.

But not all Roseanne fans appreciated Teigen’s take.

Wouldn’t want anything to pierce that cozy little bubble of yours, now would we? — Mark Nutter (@marknutter) March 29, 2018

FOR REAL?? — Jen Rand (@ergojenrand) March 29, 2018

The show’s revival premiered on Tuesday night to 18 million viewers, a massive number that prompted Trump to call Barr to congratulate her on the show’s success. ABC said that the premiere was the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in nearly four years.

Entertainment Weekly shares that the premiere episode scored a rating of 5.1 in the 18-49 demographic, and the majority of the show’s success was due to Middle America.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, contributed the most to the ratings success with a 19.0 rating, which is 60% above the national average. Other top markets included Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com