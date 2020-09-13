Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Can Relate to Chris Evans After NSFW Photo Leak

Chrissy Teigen can relate to actor Chris Evans' embarrassing photo leak, noting that it is entirely possible an inappropriate photo of herself could leak too. On Saturday, the Captain America star caused a Twitter storm by allegedly leaking a photo of male genitalia on Instagram. The situation inspired plenty of jokes from celebrities, while many of Evans' fans rushed to flood social media with positive photos of the actor.

"My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs," Teigen tweeted Saturday. "I'd say 80 percent of my roll is WhatsApp nonsense between friends."

Later, several of her followers told her she could turn off the feature, but she has no interest in doing so. "I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!" the Cravings author added.

I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Early Saturday, Evans allegedly shared a video of his family playing the game Heads Up on his Instagram Story. After the video, Evans accidentally showed a screenshot of his camera roll, including his recently saved photos. One picture was a meme of Evans with the message "guard that p—." Another photo reportedly showed male genitalia.

Evans has not publicly commented on the situation, but his younger brother, actor Scott Evans, has. "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?" he tweeted Sunday. Evans' Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo also had fun at Evans' expense. "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," he joked.

Kat Dennings, who starred in the first two Thor movies for Marvel, pointed out a double standard in the situation. "The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?" she wrote.

Many of her followers agreed that women are held to a different standard when their nude photos leak. "That is exactly what I was thinking," one person tweeted. "I don't think women whose nudes have been exposed, got this kind of amazing treatment. In those [pictures] they didn't show his whole body, so he was pretty damn lucky."