Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks Explicit Image While Showing Fans His Camera Roll

Chris Evans might have had more than just knives out on Instagram Saturday morning, shocking fans and causing a frenzy on Twitter. The Captain America: Civil War actor allegedly shared a screenshot of his photo library, showing off thumbnails of his some recently saved photos. Among the pictures was a meme with his own photo, reading "Guard that p—" and one picture that appeared to show male genitalia. The post was quickly deleted, but screenshots surfaced on social media.

The screenshot quickly had people talking on Twitter and Instagram. Some speculated that it may be fake. Others wondered if the photo was actually the private parts of Evans' younger brother, actor Scott Evans, whose nude photos have leaked before. The alleged post from Evans came just a few days after he shared another picture on his Instagram Story that had fans talking, although it was more tasteful. The picture showed Evans in bed with his dog and revealed a chest tattoo that fans have speculated about in the past.

Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his final appearance as the character in last year's Avengers: Endgame. He also starred in Rian Johnson's acclaimed mystery movie Knives Out and the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob. His next project is Gray Man, a Netflix thriller co-starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. Last month, Variety reported the film got a $20 million production tax credit from the California Film Commission. The movie is based on books by Mark Greaney and stars Gosling as a former CIA agent being chased by his former colleague, played by Evans.