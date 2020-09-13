Chris Evans: All the Best Photos From the 'Avengers' Star's Social Media
On Saturday, Chris Evans accidentally posted an explicit photo online, bringing fresh attention to his social media presence. The beloved actor shared a screenshot of his camera roll, which included a photo of a man's penis — which many fans took to be his. However, the actor's kindness and generosity towards fans have caused many to try and keep the photo out of circulation, and focus on his positive impact on the world instead.
Evans is an avid user of social media, despite a level of fame that make Twitter and Instagram into uncomfortable places for many stars. He posts photos of his dog, Dodger, commentary on sports, and plenty of political opinions. Through it all, he has cultivated a persona of genuine empathy with fans, which is why his embarrassing mishap on Saturday had many of them feeling protective.
Die-hard fans have also circled around Evans' social media presence, although he really drew in the followers when he and other Avengers stars began posting behind-the-scenes snapshots online. Evans, Mark Ruffalo and a select few others shared selfies, videos and other glimpses with Marvel fans starting around 2018, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.
Evans is also open about his family life, posting frequent tributes to his parents and siblings, and pet-lovers cannot get enough of his dog, Dodger. All in all, Evan's social media output has been pretty wholesome up until this weekend. Here is a look at some of his biggest hits.
On Your Left
Filming in DC pic.twitter.com/icSQRVc3Zj— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2013
Chadwick Boseman Tribute
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Family Throwbacks
Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/aeH89614Ya— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 10, 2019
USO Tour
Thank you to the brave men and women who risk it all #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/sADAn82RfN— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 11, 2019
A #tbt to my USO tour with Scarlett. If you knew how loud this plane was, you’d be very impressed with my sleeping skills. pic.twitter.com/UcO3EtxNSV— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2019
Avengers' Birthdays
Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020
Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020
Selfies with Dodger
Happy #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/5zODV5AWq5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 26, 2019
Kinda stole Dodger’s color scheme on set today. pic.twitter.com/4RNSWvac5N— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018
Self-Effacing
Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return
Last of the #TBT headshots
This is the crown jewel
In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit
It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019
“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019
Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY
Behind-the-Scenes
Halfway there pic.twitter.com/frBsW4x4hQ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 10, 2019
There’s so much to love in this little clip:— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 12, 2019
-Danai dancing
-Tessa laughing
-Mark having no clue what’s happening
-Renner being Renner
-Rudd being Rudd pic.twitter.com/T8b6V1Xsp9
https://t.co/GsVI3hoB7x pic.twitter.com/CfNXwNPbH6— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019