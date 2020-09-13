Chris Evans: All the Best Photos From the 'Avengers' Star's Social Media

On Saturday, Chris Evans accidentally posted an explicit photo online, bringing fresh attention to his social media presence. The beloved actor shared a screenshot of his camera roll, which included a photo of a man's penis — which many fans took to be his. However, the actor's kindness and generosity towards fans have caused many to try and keep the photo out of circulation, and focus on his positive impact on the world instead.

Evans is an avid user of social media, despite a level of fame that make Twitter and Instagram into uncomfortable places for many stars. He posts photos of his dog, Dodger, commentary on sports, and plenty of political opinions. Through it all, he has cultivated a persona of genuine empathy with fans, which is why his embarrassing mishap on Saturday had many of them feeling protective.

View this post on Instagram He knows his angles A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Die-hard fans have also circled around Evans' social media presence, although he really drew in the followers when he and other Avengers stars began posting behind-the-scenes snapshots online. Evans, Mark Ruffalo and a select few others shared selfies, videos and other glimpses with Marvel fans starting around 2018, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans is also open about his family life, posting frequent tributes to his parents and siblings, and pet-lovers cannot get enough of his dog, Dodger. All in all, Evan's social media output has been pretty wholesome up until this weekend. Here is a look at some of his biggest hits.