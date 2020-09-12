Chris Evans Fans Defend Him After Accidental Photo Leak

Chris Evans become a resident of Twitter's trending section Saturday morning, and it had nothing to do with Marvel movies. The Captain America actor allegedly shared an explicit image on Instagram by mistake, shocking fans and inspiring many others to defend him. Instead of sharing the shocking leaked image, many are trying to push more positive photos of the actor into Twitter users' feeds.

Evans allegedly posted a screenshot of his phone's photo library, including thumbnails of recently saved photos. One of them appeared to show male genitalia, which some assumed was Evans'. Another image was a meme of Evans' face with the caption "Guard that p—." The photo was quickly deleted, but of course, some fans saved it and it spread around social media quickly. Thousands of Twitter users made jokes about it, but others questioned the screenshot's authenticity. Some speculated that the explicit picture might have been one of the nude photos of Evans' brother, actor Scott Evans, that leaked years ago.

The 39-year-old Evans has built a big fan base over the years thanks to his tenure as Marvel's Captain America, playing the role for the final time in Avengers: Endgame last year. He also starred in Apple TV+'s miniseries Defending Jacob and Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated mystery movie Knives Out. Evans is also known for his philanthropy and is a longtime supporter of Christopher's Haven, which provides temporary housing for families and cancer patients while they are treated at Boston hospitals.