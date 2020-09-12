Chris Evans Fans Defend Him After Accidental Photo Leak
Chris Evans become a resident of Twitter's trending section Saturday morning, and it had nothing to do with Marvel movies. The Captain America actor allegedly shared an explicit image on Instagram by mistake, shocking fans and inspiring many others to defend him. Instead of sharing the shocking leaked image, many are trying to push more positive photos of the actor into Twitter users' feeds.
Evans allegedly posted a screenshot of his phone's photo library, including thumbnails of recently saved photos. One of them appeared to show male genitalia, which some assumed was Evans'. Another image was a meme of Evans' face with the caption "Guard that p—." The photo was quickly deleted, but of course, some fans saved it and it spread around social media quickly. Thousands of Twitter users made jokes about it, but others questioned the screenshot's authenticity. Some speculated that the explicit picture might have been one of the nude photos of Evans' brother, actor Scott Evans, that leaked years ago.
The 39-year-old Evans has built a big fan base over the years thanks to his tenure as Marvel's Captain America, playing the role for the final time in Avengers: Endgame last year. He also starred in Apple TV+'s miniseries Defending Jacob and Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated mystery movie Knives Out. Evans is also known for his philanthropy and is a longtime supporter of Christopher's Haven, which provides temporary housing for families and cancer patients while they are treated at Boston hospitals.
instead of spreading chris evans leaked photo, share these. thank you. pic.twitter.com/mHbdtWPJKu— 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖆 (@jbreenr) September 12, 2020
Evans also co-created A Starting Point, a bipartisan civic engagement platform, which aims to connect Americans with elected officials and launched in July. Evans first came up with the idea in 2017, when he noticed how difficult it was to find information on something he did not understand on the news, notes Hollywood Insider. "There was just this mountain of information to sift through, and I thought, what if there was a way that I could get not only concise answers to common questions but to get the answers from the elected officials themselves?" Evans said in a video shared on the company's website. This inspired Evans to create an unbiased platform that would present information from political figures in an easy-to-understand way.prevnext
yes, Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes on his own instagram
yes, it’s funny
but it was an accident and he deleted it, so
please don’t share them
respect his privacy
protect him like he protected the world— danny (@epDannyEdge) September 12, 2020
me realizing ppl on twitter are being genuinely good people instead of sharing chris evans’s nudes pic.twitter.com/IRO8Hgf5aD— anna says !ACAB! (@annaafuertes) September 12, 2020
instead of spreading chris evans leaked photo, share these. thank you. pic.twitter.com/4mS1LWfFeB— Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) September 12, 2020
All jokes aside please don’t spread Chris Evans’ nudes.
That’s creepy. pic.twitter.com/j4vpPkcA2S— Moo loves kez ☂︎ (@Trickyhours) September 12, 2020
pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX— chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020