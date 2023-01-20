Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's New Baby Girl

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family is complete. The former supermodel and Grammy winner confirmed they were expecting another baby months ago, after losing their third baby due to pregnancy complications in 2020. Tiegen took to Instagram on Jan. 19 to to introduce the world to the couple's new baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13. She shared a photo of their son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister. She captioned the photo: "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she added. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X."

Legend shared the news of the baby's birth first in an Instagram post, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word…," The birth was originally leaked by fans after Legend gushed on stage at a private concert hours after she was born.

Last year, while chatting with Audacy's Check In, the "Ordinary People" singer talked about how he and Teigen have been since becoming parents, explaining their desire to expand their family again. "We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four.

He added that he's in their marriage for the long haul. "[I] envision growing old together, having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right."