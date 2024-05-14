John Legend Reveals How Chrissy Teigen Ended up in a Neck Brace: 'Not a Good Idea'

John Legend unveiled the truth behind Chrissy Teigen's neck injury. Legend, 45, revealed to Entertainment Tonight at a live episode of The Voice on May 13 that his wife, 38, ended up in a neck brace after she tried to mimic the acrobatic skills of her 8-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat — that she's not," Legend said. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things." "I think she may have been watching Luna too much," Legend, who also has son Miles Theodore, 5, daughter Esti Maxine, 16 months, and son Wren Alexander, 10 months, with Teigen, said.

"[Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea," he continued. The singer assured fans his wife was doing well, saying, "She's much better now."

On May 6, Teigen shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her wearing a neck brace, which first sparked questions regarding her health. "@ the MET!," she captioned a picture of her on the day of the 2024 Met Gala.

Then, she announced to her followers that she was, in fact, fine and that her injury was not as bad as it appeared, saying, per People, "I'm fine. I'm okay." "It's a CVS neck brace," she said. "And I just can't rotate my neck 'cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well. That's all."

"There's no story, I promise," she said before clarifying that she wasn't planning to attend the Met Gala. "This is not why I'm not at the Met," Teigen said. "I was never going to the Met this year. Please." In an apology, the cookbook author and model said she was sorry for creating concern and that she was "so stupid for having made this a thing."

Legend and Teigen's oldest, Luna turned 8 last month. The "All of Me" singer posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account on April 14 in celebration of Luna's birthday. Legend shared photos of Luna wearing her dance costumes and posing during their recent trip to Thailand, as well as snaps of his daughter throughout the year as well.

"Luna made us parents 8 years ago today and she's truly the best daughter we could ask for," Legend wrote in his caption. "We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!"