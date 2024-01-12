Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Ended Up at Hospital After Golden Globes

Kate Beckinsale spent part of her Golden Globes evening in a hospital where her stepfather, TV director Roy Battersby, is recovering from a stroke. On Instagram, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself on the red carpet before sharing photos of herself in a hospital room still wearing her gown. "Golden globes 2024 start to end," she wrote in the caption.

She later blacked out images of the hospital, leaving only messages of condolences, leading to concerns from her followers about her stepfather's health. There is no indication if Beckinsale had to rush to the hospital because of an emergency.

Beckinsale is open when it comes to discussing her family. Last month, she reached out to the social media community for support. "We need a miracle," she wrote. "This week has taken an even scarier turn involving the health of my beloved stepdad, Roy, and we need every tiny scrap of love and magic in the hope he pulls through."

In addition, she asked if people "would be kind enough to send healing energy his way, I'd be so grateful. I'd never forgive myself if I didn't try every single thing and then would wonder for the rest of my life if that would have helped."

In August, when Beckinsale posted about the passing of her beloved social media cat, Clive, on Instagram, she also uploaded photos depicting an unnamed elderly person receiving scans and other procedures in a hospital.

"Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can," her caption read, adding, "Fight with everything you've got for your loved ones."

At the Golden Globes, Beckinsale and Don Cheadle presented Lily Gladstone with the award for performance by a female actor, making her the first Indigenous woman to be recognized with that award.

Beckinsale briefly visited the Netflix afterparty before leaving for the hospital. Alyssa Milano also attended the party, commenting on Beckinsale's post, "So good to see you last night and spend a few minutes with you at the Netflix party!"

Recently, Beckinsale starred in Charlie Day's directorial debut, Fool's Paradise. She will appear next in the upcoming action thriller Canary Black, directed by Pierre Morel, who is well known for his work on Taken and Peppermint. Beckinsale will portray a CIA agent trying to save her husband from kidnappers.