MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

YouTube star Chris Tyson is sharing an update after beginning hormone replacement therapy back in February. The 26-year-old social media personality, who is best known for appearing alongside MrBeast on the popular YouTube channel, shared before-and-after photos on Twitter Monday, posing in similar black T-shirts in both shots.

"Me when [The Legend of Zelda] Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out," wrote Tyson in the caption. Fans of the social media star, who writes in their Twitter bio that they use "any pronouns," went on to praise them for the "glow up of the century." One follower responded, "Chris, you look so cute and happy. I'm so extremely thrilled for you and glad you get to do this. Congrats babe."

me when Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out https://t.co/K2JsSLI3aH pic.twitter.com/UFmNiKcmWr — Chris (@Christhealtgod) May 15, 2023

Tyson has been open about beginning hormone replacement therapy (HRT), writing on Twitter in April, "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies." The next day, Tyson revealed that their "hairlines and facial shape has already started to change," gushing about how "the amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

Tyson has been faced with tons of support from their friends along the way. "All my friends have been so supportive!" they tweeted. "My family, however, is still learning and trying to understand/accept. Because for them, like many people, this was a shock. But the people who KNOW me have been silently cheering me on the whole way!"

The content creator has also shared how being a parent to 2-year-old Tucker has impacted their journey. "If I didn't have this little nugget I'd never have gotten this far," they wrote on social media. "He's taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can't wait to learn through life together." They continued in another tweet, "I know I'm going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."